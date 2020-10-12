Absentee ballot requests up in SE MN

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The state of Minnesota has had the best voter turnout among states for two elections running, in both 2016 and 2018. This year, the state is looking for a three-peat and is smashing records in the process.

As of Friday, 1,539,253 Minnesotans have requested absentee ballots. Only about 200,000 voted that way in 2018. 635,003 ballots have already been accepted this year.

Counties are also seeing records smashed. Olmsted County has more than 100,000 voters registered for the first time. As of Friday, about 46,000 of them have requested an absentee ballot with almost 20,000 ballots accepted.

"I'm encouraged by it I think everyone should exercise their right to vote," said Olmsted County Commissioner Mark Thein.

Other counties are also seeing more people flock to the absentee option.

"Compared to 2016 and 2018 we are more than double in 2020 right now with our absentee ballots that have been sent out," said Mower County Auditor/Treasurer Scott Felten. "We were just under 3,000 in 2016 and we are just over 6,000 right now. And we continue to get more people coming in."

Some small cities in Mower County have switched to mail-in voting due to the pandemic and lack of election judges.

The same thing is happening next door in Freeborn County.

"We are up about 60% in absentee voting from two and four years ago," said Freeborn County Auditor/Treasurer Pat Martinson.

Secretary of State Steve Simon said he believes more than one-third of Minnesota's electorate will be voting absentee this year.

Everyone agreed that while the pandemic has played a role in the jump in absentee request numbers, the convenience factor is also a key player. Minnesota has had an early voting option for several years. But now with more people filling out their ballots at home instead of waiting in long lines to vote on election day, some think it's only going to get more popular.

"We have the capability of doing this," Thein said. "I don't know what's holding us back so I'm happy to see us move forward."

Oct. 13 is the last day to pre-register to vote in Minnesota. If you sent your application in by mail, it must be received by the 13th.

If you can't sign up in time, you can still register to vote on election day, Nov. 3, at your polling place.