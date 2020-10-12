AP Source: NWHL founder Rylan stepping down as commissioner

A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that National Women’s Hockey League founder Dani Rylan Kearney is stepping down as commissioner as part of a restructuring of the league’s governing model. The person said Rylan Kearney will remain involved as president of an ownership group that controls four of the NWHL’s six teams, while Tyler Tumminia will be appointed interim commissioner. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NWHL is scheduled to announce the moves on Tuesday.