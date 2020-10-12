Asia Today: China city says it’s tested 3 million for virus

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao said they have completed coronavirus tests on more than 3 million people following the country’s first reported local outbreak of the virus in nearly two months. The city’s health department said Tuesday that no new positive cases had been found among the more than 1.1 million test results returned thus far. The city said it had a total of 12 cases, six confirmed and six asymptomatic, since the new outbreak was first spotted over the weekend at a hospital. The National Health Commission, however, said Tuesday that at least six new cases of the virus were found in Qingdao in the past 24 hours. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.