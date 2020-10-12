Bach and Mori give pep talk to heads of Olympic delegations

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach and Tokyo Olympic organizing committee head Yoshiro Mori have given an online pep talk to national Olympic committee representatives to allay fears about the postponed games. About 200 national Olympic committees are expected to be represented next year in Tokyo. Organizers are holding three sessions online for chefs de mission. One is for English speakers with French and Spanish sessions also being held. These sessions have been typically held in the host city and were held in Tokyo last year before the Olympics were postponed.