Brazil Catholics drawn to worship despite downsized services

APARECIDA, Brazil (AP) — Catholic worshippers in Brazil have flocking to one of the most important celebrations of the year to honor of the nation’s patron saint, despite church efforts to scale down the events due to the pandemic. The same thing has happened at the site of another massive celebration that had been scheduled for Sunday before the church canceled it. The turnouts underscore the church’s challenge of trying to practice precautions at a time when many Brazilians are weary of them.