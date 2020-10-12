Breaking down what ‘packing’ the Supreme Court means

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — The decision to fill the open Supreme Court Associate Justice seat before the November election is one not supported by many Democrats. Because of that, many are wondering if Joe Biden will “pack” the court if he is elected president.

But what does ‘packing the court’ mean?

The term basically means adding to the number of justices on the Supreme Court.

“If Biden wins the election, and there is a Democratic Senate and Democratic House, then they could create two more, or four more or how many more Supreme Court justices they want,” said KTTC political analyst Chad Israelson.

While the high court has currently has nine seats, at one point, there were only five. The constitution does not set a specific number for justices.

“Even though nine isn’t sacrosanct, it’s been nine for 150 years. It’s probably best we keep it that way,” said Israelson.

Israelson believes court-packing is a bad idea.

“It just creates a precedent. Where, what would stop it? I mean, then if you get four years, eight years, twelve years, a Republican President, Senate House, then they could add a few more and a few more, and at what point does it stop?”

Israelson feels that if court-packing were to happen it would lead to, “ripple effects.”

KTTC asked Israelson if he thinks Biden would still attempt to pack the court if Republicans retained their majority in the Senate. He said he doesn’t believe Biden would, because it would be a “political loss.”

“Sometimes you would go and take a political loss like that if it meant to keeping your own party together. Otherwise, you wouldn’t want to spend political capital on a losing proposition,” he said.

Biden has refused recently to take a position on court packing.