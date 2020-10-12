Breezy and cool early this week; much cooler air arrives late in the week

Rain, then sunshine today

A cold front is sweeping through the Upper Mississippi Valley today, triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area to start the workweek. After the showers move out in the mid-morning hours, we'll enjoy abundant sunshine for the afternoon with a decent recovery in our temperatures as we warm to the mid-60s later on. A gusty northwest breeze will add a slight chill to the air as winds will reach 30 miles per hour at times.

Breezy and cool Tuesday

A weak storm system will graze our area to the north tomorrow, generating some gusty winds, but we'll still manage to enjoy a fair amount of bright sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 60s through most of the day.

Few midweek showers

A midweek storm system will bring extra clouds and a few spotty rain showers to mainly the northern portion of the area. Expect another breezy and seasonably cool day with high temperatures in the mid-60s. That looks to be the last seasonable day for temperatures before a big change in our weather pattern cools our weather significantly for the end of the week and weekend.

A chilly end to the week

A much cooler Canadian air mass will blow into the region Thursday on the heels of Wednesday's storm system. We'll manage to see quite a bit some sunshine during the day, but temperatures will still only be able to warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s. A raw northwest breeze will make it feel even cooler throughout the day with gusts approaching 30 miles per hour yet again.

A clipper type system will bring brisk winds and a few clouds for Friday while rain chances to to stay just north of hte area. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s Friday afternoon, more than ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

A cold, November-like weekend

The chilly weather trend will continue through the weekend as well with sunshine expected for Saturday, then a few spotty showers may develop on Sunday. Daytime high temperatures will be in the mid 40s and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s suggesting we may be in for a hard freeze and an end to the growing season.

At this point, there is a chance that we'll be able to enjoy some slightly warmer, more October-like weather late in the next week with 50s and possibly a few 60s returning for a few days.