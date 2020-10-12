Cold weather returns this week

A much cooler air mass will settle in late this week over the upper Midwest. Strong northerly winds will drop temperatures into the 40s for afternoon highs and overnight lows into the lower 30s by Thursday. We probably saw our last 80° last week!

Warm and mild conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Winds will be strong out of the southwest on Tuesday around 10-20 mph. Some gusts could reach near 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds will continue to be breezy on Wednesday with some gusts reaching near 20-25 mph.

Dry conditions are expected most of this week. We'll have two chances for spotty showers through next Monday. Our first chance will be Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Rainfall amounts are expected to be minor. The second chance for rainfall will be Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts are once again expected to be minor Saturday morning.



Overnight lows will drop near or below freezing for several nights this week. If you still have plants outside or hoses hooked up, you'll want to bring those on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

Recapping Rainfall Monday Morning:

Showers and thunderstorms rolled through SE Minnesota and NE Iowa early Monday morning. It's been about 2 full weeks since the area has seen accumulating rainfall. Most areas along and to the north of I-90 received around a third to a half-inch of rainfall with smaller amounts south of I-90.

Nick