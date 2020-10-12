Court: U.S. can’t target reporters at Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has banned federal law enforcement agents from using force, threats or dispersal orders against journalists and legal observers who are working at protests in Portland, Oregon. The ruling restores an injunction issued by a District Court judge this summer. The Trump administration had appealed the injunction and the 9th Circuit issued a temporary stay while it considered the case. The ACLU of Oregon filed the initial lawsuit on behalf of journalists and legal observers and submitted affidavits from people, including a freelance photographer for the Associated Press, who said they had been shot by federal officers with non-lethal munitions.