Global watchdog proposes tax overhaul for Big Tech

LONDON (AP) — A global economic watchdog has unveiled blueprints for new international tax rules for the digital era. The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday that its global tax overhaul framework will be presented to the finance ministers of the top 20 economies this week and could be implemented by mid-2021 if a political agreement is reached. The group estimates the measures could raise an extra $100 billion in corporate tax revenues annually. The OECD, which advises wealthy countries on policy, has been negotiating a compromise among more than 135 nations on digital taxes.