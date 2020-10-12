Long-awaited bonding bill at forefront of 5th special session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's that time once again. Minnesota lawmakers are returning to the State Capitol with some unfinished business.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz triggered the fifth special session of the year, required as part of another 30-day peacetime emergency extension.

The bonding bill was a top priority even before the pandemic, back when the Legislature convened in February. It allows the state to borrow money for construction projects like roads and public buildings.

The bill funds hundreds of projects and could potentially create thousands of jobs. But eight months later, lawmakers haven't been able to find common ground, putting things in limbo.

That affects projects in Rochester, including funding for a new runway at the Rochester International Airport, as well as a new interchange at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 104.

A point of contention remains how much lawmakers want to spend

as Minnesota faces a projected $4.7 billion budget deficit in the next two-year budget.

In previous special sessions, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) refused to consider a bonding bill unless the governor agreed to end his emergency powers.

Walz maintains that the pandemic emergency is not over, and the powers are necessary to make quick, effective decisions on the pandemic. The governor's executive orders, including a mask mandate, would expire if Walz ended his peacetime emergency.

Daudt, along with other Senate and House Republicans, argue that the governor has too much power, being able to issue executive orders without the Legislature's approval.

Although Republicans still disagree with the governor's use of emergency powers, Daudt recently told KSTP in the Twin Cities they are willing to vote on the bonding bill this time around.

Walz has faced several lawsuits over his emergency powers and executive orders.

The special session begins at 12 p.m. on Monday.