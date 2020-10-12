Man sentenced for 2019 Winona murder, arson

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Winona County judge sentenced 32-year-old Steven Miller to more than 20 years in prison on Monday.

Miller pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and first-degree arson after killing Winona resident John Seaman with a hammer and then lighting Seaman's home on fire in March, 2019.

According to court documents, Miller told law enforcement he committed the crime in a "rage-induced drug coma" while high on meth and mushrooms. Miller also said he used to live with Seaman, and that they were friends.

The judge ordered Miller to serve 267 months in prison, but because Miller has already been incarcerated for 567 days, he has approximately 20 years and eight months left of his sentence.