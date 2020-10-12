McConnell set to debate Democratic rival McGrath in Kentucky

Kentucky voters are about to get their first, and potentially only, chance to see a debate between Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. They’re set to meet Monday evening for a socially distanced encounter. The debate will be aired on Gray Television’s Kentucky-based stations. It comes near the end of a big-spending campaign. McConnell is seeking a seventh term and has consistently led in polling. The rivals will debate at WKYT, and the Lexington station took a number of precautions in response to the coronavirus. Kentucky is in the midst of another spike of COVID-19 cases.