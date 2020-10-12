Mexico’s marks Columbus Day without statue of Columbus

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans have never had much affection for Cristopher Columbus, and officials are being coy about why his statue was removed from the capital’s main boulevard over the weekend before observances of Columbus Day — a day that saw protests in several Latin American nations. Unlike in other cities where monuments to the 15th century explorer have been toppled by protesters, in Mexico City the 1800s bronze statue was gently lifted off its pedestal with a crane and taken away for restoration. But leaders danced around questions Monday about when, or whether it will return. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says it was just a coincidence the removal came Monday’s anniversary of Columbus’ arrival in the Americas.