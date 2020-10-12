Minnesota bonding bill vote delayed to round up GOP votes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota House Democrats have have delayed a vote on a $1.37 billion public works package in the hopes of securing the six Republican votes they would need to pass the long-delayed bill.

As the House and Senate prepared to convene Monday for their fifth special session of 2020, Speaker Melissa Hortman said she was confident of getting the necessary 60% supermajority needed to pass the package, commonly known as a bonding bill.

But she conceded she didn’t have the 15 GOP votes that would have been needed to suspend House rules and rush the bill through Monday, so she postponed the vote until Wednesday.