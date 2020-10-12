Minnesota Legislature to convene for 5th special session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House and Senate convene Monday for their fifth special session of 2020 and what’s likely their last chance to pass a public construction package known as a bonding bill this year. A Senate committee met in the morning to walk through a package that would borrow $1.36 billion in general obligation bonds to finance $1.87 billion in projects statewide, once other funding sources are counted. But bonding bills require 60% majorities in both the House and Senate, and that’s where previous efforts have foundered. A House GOP spokesman said there was no agreement as of Monday morning.