Minnesota reports 1,178 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 1,178 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Ten of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 113,439 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 11,654 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department said 101,376 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 17,938 more COVID-19 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,337,122. About 1,589,752 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials also reported in Monday's update that three more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. One of the people who died was reportedly a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

A total of 2,144 people have died from COVID-19 in the state to date, MDH said. Health officials said 1,522 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 8,421 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. This includes 2,311 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

