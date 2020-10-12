Monday’s Scores
|Volleyball
Adrian def. Cedar Mountain-Comfrey, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11
Andover def. Centennial, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22
Annandale def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20
Avail Academy def. Hmong Academy, 25-4, 25-10, 25-17
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Edina, 25-22, 24-26, 14-25, 25-21, 17-15
Blaine def. Anoka, 3-1
Breck def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-22, 27-25, 27-25
Champlin Park def. Park Center, 25-5, 25-8, 25-10
Cherry def. Northeast Range, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14
Cromwell def. McGregor, 25-14, 25-7, 25-8
DeLaSalle def. St. Anthony, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
Detroit Lakes def. Thief River Falls, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20
East Grand Forks def. NCEUH, 25-5, 25-11, 25-18
Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake County, 25-4, 25-22, 25-22
Fillmore Central def. Dover-Eyota, 25-11, 25-22, 25-19
Foley def. Little Falls, 3-1
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16
Hancock def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-8, 25-15, 25-22
Henning def. Menahga, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11
Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-14, 25-13, 25-23
Hutchinson def. Mound Westonka, 25-14, 25-8, 25-21
Kingsland def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-11, 25-13, 25-9
Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-8, 25-13, 25-19
Lanesboro def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13
Legacy Christian def. Spectrum, 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-10
Mabel-Canton def. Grand Meadow, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
Maple River def. New Richland-H-E-G, 15-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11
Mayer-Lutheran def. Tri-City United, 25-14, 25-10, 25-20
Mesabi East def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-10
Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-10, 25-16
Minnehaha Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11
Minneota def. Renville County West, 25-8, 25-9, 25-6
Minnetonka def. Eden Prairie, 3-2
Nevis def. Mahnomen, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18
New York Mills def. Sebeka, 18-25, 26-28, 25-16, 25-20, 15-10
Norwood-Young America def. Sibley East, 27-29, 25-16, 25-15, 21-25, 15-7
PACT Charter def. North Lakes Academy, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16
Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Chatfield, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15
Randolph def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-13, 25-11, 25-7
Red Lake Falls def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-10, 25-13, 25-9
Richfield def. Fridley, 3-1
Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17
Rogers def. Coon Rapids, 25-14, 25-15, 28-26
Roseau def. Warroad, 25-15, 25-15, 25-7
Rush City def. Onamia, 25-12, 25-21, 16-25, 25-16
Sacred Heart def. Crookston, 25-20, 25-13, 25-11
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Wabasso, 25-16, 25-12, 25-13
Southland def. Houston, 23-25, 25-15, 24-26, 25-12, 15-9
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-21, 25-13, 25-18
Spring Grove def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-19, 25-10, 25-15
St. Charles def. Rushford-Peterson, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16
St. Cloud Apollo def. Bemidji, 25-20, 25-17, 14-25, 25-23
St. Croix Lutheran def. Columbia Heights, 25-6, 25-19, 25-10
St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-12, 25-12, 25-8
St. Paul Academy def. Blake, 20-25, 11-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-12
St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-8, 25-23, 26-24
St. Paul Harding def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19
St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Washington, 25-8, 25-8, 25-4
Stephen-Argyle def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 26-28, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18
Totino-Grace def. Spring Lake Park, 3-0
Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-18, 28-26, 25-21
United Christian def. LILA, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16
Watertown-Mayer def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-21, 25-16, 25-7
West Central def. Ashby, 25-17, 27-25, 26-28, 20-25, 15-12
Willmar def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17