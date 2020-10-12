Police investigate shooting that hit Cedar Rapids apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa are investigating gunfire that hit a Cedar Rapids apartment building over the weekend. Television station KCRG reports that the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Jane Boyd Community House. Police say several people reported hearing shots fired in the area. Investigating officers found several shell casings and gunshot damage to a nearby apartment. No injuries were reported. Police say a vehicle suspected in the shooting was impounded. No reports of arrests in the shooting have been announced.