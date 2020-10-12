Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Cerro Gordo County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT

FOR WORTH…HANCOCK…CERRO GORDO AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES…

At 238 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Lake Mills to 8 miles west of Rockwell, moving

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Mason City, Forest City, Garner, Northwood, Lake Mills, Britt, Manly,

Rockwell, Emmons, Clear Lake, Eagle Lake, Mason City Municipal

Airport, Rice Lake, Ventura, Kanawha, Klemme, Thompson, Thornton,

Plymouth and Fertile.

HAIL…<.75IN

WIND…60MPH