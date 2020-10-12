Tajikistan longtime leader reelected for another 7-year term

MOSCOW (AP) — People in the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan have voted overwhelmingly to reelect the country’s longtime authoritarian president for another seven-year term in office. Preliminary results Monday from the previous day’s presidential election gave Emomali Rahmon a landslide victory with 90.9% of the votes, Tajikistan’s election commission said after counting all the ballots. The 68-year-old Rahmon has ruled Tajikistan since 1992. A 2016 constitutional referendum eliminated presidential term limits, allowing him to run for office as many times as he wishes. This year, Rahmon ran for office alongside four other candidates, all of whom were seen as token opponents unlikely to pose any significant challenge for him.