Tribal leaders reflect on ‘Indigenous Peoples Day’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesotans commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday. It's the second year the state has observed the holiday, instead of Columbus Day.

"It's a day to celebrate us, our rich history and culture," Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal President Shelley Buck said. "And to set the record straight."

Columbus Day has been a federally recognized holiday since 1990. In recent years, states have pushed to change that. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made the proclamation to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day every second Monday in October in 2019.

"Unfortunately, for so long Columbus has been celebrated today and it's time to change that narrative," Buck said.

It's not a new call to action.

"It's more than just Black, white, brown, yellow," Buck continued. "It's about all of us working together. And in order to work together, you have to understand each other."

In June, statues of Columbus were being defaced and torn down across the country, including at Minnesota's state capitol grounds.

"We don't want to change anybody's history. We just want out history added to the story," Buck said. "We want that history told from our perspective. Not the white version you learned in school."

The 11 tribal nations in the state have a culture rich with history. Buck wants that history shared.

"We've been telling our stories for so long. This isn't something new. Native people have been bringing this up for generations," Buck said. "It's just now that people are starting to listen. We're going to keep up with that moment and movement and make sure our history is being told the proper way."