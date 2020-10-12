TRICK OR TREAT DEBATE: Will Halloween continue as planned?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's a question many parents are facing with Halloween quickly approaching: to trick or treat or not?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidelines to make the holiday festivities safer. They include avoiding direct contact with trick or treaters, setting up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take and washing hands or bringing hand sanitizer along.

The guidelines ask that folks wear a mask and state a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. The guidelines also warn trick or treaters to not wear a cloth mask under a costume mask, as it could make breathing more difficult.

In Rochester, a Halloween Express employee says she's witnessing a variety of responses from families regarding the holiday tradition.

"Mixed emotions for sure. Some are like, 'I don't know, I don't want my kids getting sick. I only want them to go to four or less than ten houses," Halloween Express employee Viktoria Cortez said. "And some are like, 'we are going to every house, every town, we're gonna get that candy and have fun.'"

Cortez believes there are safe ways to trick or treat.

"I feel like we should be able to let our kids have fun on Halloween," she said. "There's different ways to keep them safe."