Tuberville dealings include failed hedge fund, charity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tommy Tuberville’s quest for a seat in the U.S. Senate is powered by the reputation he gained as Auburn University’s football coach. But in the years since, the Republican has been mired in business failings, a lawsuit and even a questionable charity that raises money but gives very little away. Those financial dealings are now in the spotlight in the closely watched Alabama Senate race involving Tuberville and Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. Tuberville’s campaign says the Tommy Tuberville Foundation was created to assist veterans in transitioning to civilian life and was largely funded by Tuberville himself.