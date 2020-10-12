UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop coronavirus

LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization warned against the idea that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the pandemic, dismissing such proposals as “simply unethical.” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing Monday that health officials typically aim to achieve herd immunity by vaccination. Tedros noted that to obtain herd immunity from measles, for example, about 95% of the population must be vaccinated. Tedros said that too little was known about immunity to COVID-19 to know if herd immunity would work after people were naturally infected by the virus.