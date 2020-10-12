US Navy holds remembrance of 2000 USS Cole terror attack

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A ceremony has been held to honor the 17 sailors who died during the terrorist attack on the USS Cole 20 years ago. The Virginian-Pilot reports the ship’s bell tolled Monday morning for each sailor who died. The remembrance was held at Naval Station Norfolk near Virginia’s coast. A sailor from the destroyer read aloud each victim’s name and hometown. The crew lined up in dress blues on every deck and snapped a salute. A rifle squad fired a three-volley salute. The ship’s current captain told the families and old crew members that the 17 golden stars on the bulkhead by the ship’s mess line continue to inspire his crew.