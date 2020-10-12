Walz signs executive order extending COVID-19 peacetime emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order extending the state's COVID-19 peacetime emergency by another 30 days.

Walz made the announcement on Monday, extending the peacetime emergency through Nov. 12. He initially declared a peacetime emergency in response to the pandemic in March. The governor said the peacetime emergency allows the state to have more flexibility to respond to the pandemic.

“My top priority remains the health and safety of Minnesotans,” Walz said in a news release on Monday. “As we watch cases rise dramatically in states around us, we must double down in our efforts to protect Minnesota from the spread of COVID-19.”

Walz said the peacetime emergency protects Minnesotans against evictions, protects workers from unsafe conditions, requires Minnesotans to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, among other things.

“The next stages of this virus will continue to present a challenge, especially to underserved communities,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a news release. “By extending the peacetime emergency, we have quick access to the tools we need to keep Minnesotans safe.”

Read the full executive order here.