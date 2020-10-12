Wisconsin judge upholds mask order for enclosed spaces

By TODD RICHMOND and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has upheld Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate in the face of a conservative challenge.

St. Croix County Circuit Judge R. Michael Waterman ruled Monday that Evers did not overstep his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders on the coronavirus.

Evers says the mask order was within his power and that he has followed the recommendations of public health experts.

The lawsuit argued that Evers can issue only one emergency declaration per crisis.

It also says Wisconsin’s infection numbers have continued to rise since the mask mandate was imposed in August, proving masks are ineffective in the fight against COVID-19.

Late Monday morning, Governor Evers sent out a statement regarding the court’s decision.

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today released the following statement regarding the ruling by Polk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman rejecting the temporary restraining order pursued by Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and supported by Republicans in the Legislature to enjoin the governor’s public health emergency and order requiring face coverings in public places.



“Today’s ruling is a victory in our fight against COVID-19 and our efforts to keep the people of Wisconsin safe and healthy during this unprecedented crisis,” said Gov. Evers. “As the number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reached 150,000 yesterday, we will continue doing everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus. We ask Wisconsinites to please stay home as much as possible, limit travel and going to public gatherings, and wear a mask whenever out and about.”