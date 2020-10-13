500 volunteers fighting fire on Africa’s tallest mountain

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian authorities say 500 volunteers have been trying to put out a fire on Africa’s tallest peak, Mt. Kilimanjaro. A Tanzania National Parks statement says the volunteers have managed to limit the fire’s spread. Spokesman Pascal Shelutete says the cause of the fire is yet to be established. He doesn’t say how the fire that has been burning for more than a day has affected wildlife or vegetation. But he assures tourists of their safety. The mountain is popular with hikers and climbers.