AP-NORC poll: New angst for caregivers in time of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that the coronavirus pandemic has thrust many Americans into the role of caring for an older or disabled loved one for the first time. Caregivers overall say they’re encountering unforeseen risks and demands as a result of the virus, which has required them to devote greater time and effort to their mission. Still, they’re more worried about the relatives and friends whom they are helping than about themselves. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds that 17% of Americans say they are providing ongoing caregiving, part of the informal volunteer corps that shoulders most of the burden.