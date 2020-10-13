Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks. Prices range from almost $700 to almost $1100; the phones will be available starting later in October. Apple has one of the most loyal and affluent customer bases in the world, which has many analysts betting the next wave of phones will sell well. Apple boasted about the 5G capabilities, although promised ultrafast speeds remain uncommon, given that 5G networks are still being built out. In a move that may annoy some consumers, Apple will no longer include charging adapters with new phones.