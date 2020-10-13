Asia Today: China city says it’s tested 3 million for virus

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao say they have completed coronavirus tests on more than 3 million people following the country’s first reported local outbreak in nearly two months. The city’s health department says no new cases have been found among the more than 1.1 million test results returned thus far. The city says it had a total of 12 cases, six confirmed and six asymptomatic, since the new outbreak was spotted over the weekend at a hospital. The National Health Commission, however, says at least six new virus cases were found in Qingdao in the past 24 hours. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.