Barrett cites ‘Ginsburg rule’ that Ginsburg didn’t follow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett invoked Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in refusing to discuss her view of gay rights and the Constitution. Barrett told her confirmation hearing Tuesday that the late justice concisely observed that nominees should give “no hints, no previews, no forecasts” of how she might rule. But Ginsburg spoke openly on a range of hotly debated issues, including abortion, that went well beyond the rule that bears her name. In 1993, shortly before the Senate voted 96-3 to confirm her, Ginsburg said: “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself.”