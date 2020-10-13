Barrett hearing turns to discussion of few high court cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second day of Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing quickly turned to discussion of a few notable high court cases, including key decisions on abortion and gun rights. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to take the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month. GOP senators are moving swiftly on the nomination because they want her on the bench in time for Election Day. Democrats are concerned about her conservative record and worry she will vote to overturn the Affordable Care Act.