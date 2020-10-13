Bonding bill on the table, could pass this week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Monday for a fifth special session and the big question is will the bonding bill be passed this time.

There are projects in in Rochester that need attention including a runway at Rochester International Airport and improvements at Cascade Lake Park.

"There was some concern from some members of the Legislature that they were connecting the bonding bill with [the] governor's peacetime emergency powers when the pandemic started," City of Rochester Legislative Analyst Heather Corcoran said. "He's continued to revisit those, so that's been one of the issues. But, I think the concerns has sort of been worked through in some ways. So we're hopeful that's broken some of the gridlock, and the legislators can come to an agreement on this very important bill that has projects from all around the state."

The house is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday and if they vote yes, then the Senate will vote Thursday.