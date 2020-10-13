Cameroonian asylum-seekers accuse US of forcing deportation

A group of asylum seekers from Cameroon facing deportation back to their conflict-ridden native country say they were pressured with force by U.S. immigration officers to sign their deportation paperwork. Advocates say they and a slew of others facing an imminent return flight to the African nation are at risk of persecution and death if they return. They’ve filed a complaint with Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it doesn’t comment on specific matters presented the department’s oversight office.