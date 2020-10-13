Canadian Pacific Holiday Train canceled due to pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian Pacific will instead host a virtual concert and continue to accept donations across it's network for local food banks and food shelves.

The Holiday Train started in 1999 and has traveled across Canada and the northern United States raising money, and collecting food for local food banks.

In the past 21 years the train has raised $17.8 million and collect 4.8 million pounds of food.