Chateau Cultural Center closing to public due to pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Chateau Cultural Center in downtown Rochester is closing its doors to the public for now.

In a news release Tuesday evening, the Chateau staff said the Minnesota limit for museums and cultural centers of 25% capacity is not sustainable for its operation.

The Chateau is calling it a “Pause for the Cause."

While its closed, staffers will work on improving the facilities while working on future programming and marketing. The closing also takes into account the ongoing Heart of City project at the adjacent Peace Plaza.

The Chateau Cultural Center was open for about four months ahead of the mid-March pandemic related statewide shutdown.