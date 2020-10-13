Cuomo book on NY pandemic outbreak short on state missteps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is condemning the federal government’s COVID-19 response and lauding his own leadership efforts in a new book about New York’s battle against the pandemic. The Democrat’s book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was released Tuesday. In it, Cuomo expresses regret at not ordering New Yorkers to wear masks earlier in the outbreak. Cuomo also addresses a frequent criticism of his leadership style: That he is overly controlling. He writes “show me a person who is not controlling, and I’ll show you a person who is probably not highly successful.”