Europe eyes new restrictions as virus cases hit record high

GENEVA (AP) — Governments across Europe are ratcheting up restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. The continent recorded its highest weekly number of new infections since the start of the pandemic. The World Health Organization said there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week. Britain, France, Russia and Spain accounted for more than half of new infections seen in the region. Wary of hurting already fragile economies, European governments have tried to walk a fine line between keeping the virus under control and stifling business activity.