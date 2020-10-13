Facebook bans anti-vaccination ads but not antivax posts

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it will ban ads on its platform that discourage vaccinations and will run an information campaign to encourage people to get their flu shots. Unpaid posts by people or groups that discourage vaccinations will still be allowed — the new policy only includes paid advertisements. In addition, Facebook said ads that advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines — including a COVID-19 vaccine — are still allowed. These ads will still have to be approved by the company as political advertisements and include a label identifying who is funding them.