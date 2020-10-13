First lady unseen as Trump restarts campaign after COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his wife got their positive COVID-19 tests on the same day. Now he’s already returned to campaigning, but there’s been no public sighting yet of the first lady. She last provided a health update over a week ago after saying her symptoms were mild. The White House did not provide a health update on Tuesday and has not indicated when Mrs. Trump’s next public appearance might be. What role she will play in the campaign’s final weeks remains an open question as the president embarks on a schedule of daily campaign rallies through the Nov. 3 election.