First snowflakes possible this weekend

By this time last year, Rochester had already experienced the "first measurable" snowfall of the season. We had 0.2" of snowfall on October 12th just one year ago. In 2018, Rochester had it's first 1" snowfall of the season on October 14th. 1.6" of snow fell at the Rochester International Airport on that Sunday.



On average, the first flakes begin to fly in Rochester around November 5th with the average first 1" snowfall taking place around the 22nd of November. The past two years, we've had a measurable snowfall in October and this weekend could provide a chance for that to happen for the 3rd consecutive year!

A strong weather-maker will move across the upper-Midwest this weekend bringing the chance of precipitation on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Temperatures will drop around and below freezing, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday nights giving the chance of minor mixing occurring. It's still way too early to talk about the specifics this weekend and a lot can still change in the forecast. However, this will be our first real chance at seeing some snowflakes this season.

Temperatures will be on the mild side Wednesday with highs jumping into the middle 60s and even the lower 70s in NE Iowa. Strong southwesterly winds will gust near 30-35 mph in the afternoon. A cold front will move across the area in the afternoon with light rain developing ahead of it. Rainfall accumulations will be minor. Winds will shift to the northwest during the evening and overnight hours. Some gusts could reach near 35 mph overnight night into Thursday morning.

Once the cold front moves through on Wednesday, our temperatures will stay below average heading into next week. Highs will be in the middle 40s for the rest of the week with Saturday being the outlier. Highs on Saturday will warm into the middle 50s with overcast conditions. Keep an eye on the forecast for changes in precipitations outlooks for the weekend.

Nick