Hayfield Community Schools moving some students to hybrid learning

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Dodge County school district is the latest to adjust its learning plan during the pandemic.

Gregg Slaathaug, the Superintendent of Hayfield Community Schools, said the district is moving grades seven through 12 to hybrid learning. The change takes effect on Monday.

Pre-K through grade six will remain in-person. The district worked with Dodge County Public Health to identify positive cases within the school district.

There will be no school for all students for the rest of the week. Teachers are using Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare for virtual learning. There will be deep cleaning as well. Students already have Thursday and Friday off because of MEA.

The details on the district's plan for hybrid learning will be announced later on Tuesday.