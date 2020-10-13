 Skip to Content

Michelle Obama, LeBron James team to help boost early voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama is partnering with a similar group founded by NBA star LeBron James and other prominent Black athletes and entertainers to generate excitement about voting early for the Nov. 3 election. Mrs. Obama’s group When We All Vote and James’ group More Than A Vote are teaming to provide information, transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment and other support at early voting sites nationwide Oct. 18-31. In-person events are planned for Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit; Los Angeles; Milwaukee; Orlando, Florida; and Philadelphia. A virtual couch party is planned Oct. 23. Mrs. Obama told The Associated Press on Tuesday “making your plan to vote early is critical.”

Associated Press

