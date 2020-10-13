Minnesota reports 1,150 more COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 1,150 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Fifteen of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 114,574 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 11,773 health care workers, the Department reported.

MDH said 102,624 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported 19,444 more COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,355,124. MDH said about 1,600,861 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Tuesday's update that seven more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 2,151 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials said. MDH said 1,524 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 8,500 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. This includes 2,328 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

