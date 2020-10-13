Nigeria protesters demand police reforms for sixth day
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Crowds protesting against police brutality in Nigeria have taken to the streets for a sixth day across Africa’s most populous nation. Fresh protests took place in Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, and in the southeastern cities of Port Harcourt and Uyo on Tuesday. The demonstrations have continued even after Nigeria’s police spokesman announced Sunday that the unit implicated in a video posted online was being formally dissolved.