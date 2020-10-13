Ohio State settles more doc abuse cases; total tops $46M

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University says it will pay $5.8 million to settle lawsuits by about two dozen more survivors over decades-old sexual abuse by a now-deceased team doctor, Richard Strauss. The Tuesday announcement brings the total to $46.7 million in settlements so far in cases involving 185 survivors. Nearly 400 men have sued the university over its failure to stop Strauss during his two-decade tenure despite students raising concerns with various school officials back then. Lawsuits by more than half of those accusers remain pending. Many say they were groped during exams at campus facilities, an off-campus men’s clinic or Strauss’ home.