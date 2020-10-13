Oslo police seize e-scooter that can go 3x the speed limit

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Oslo have seized a tuned, privately-owned electric scooter with a top speed of 58 kilometers per hour (36 mph), which nearly 3 times more than the legally permitted pace. The electric scooter was seized during a control Monday in downtown Oslo during which two electric scooters were stopped on suspicion of illegal speeding. The owners face prosecution, police say but did not elaborate on possible punishments. Electric scooters in Norway can have a maximum top speed of of 20 kilometers per hour (12.4 miles per hour).