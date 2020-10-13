Party chaos threatens Mexican president’s administration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Andrés Manuel López Obrador created his own party to win Mexico’s presidency. Now its weakness threatens to undermine his administration. The National Regeneration Movement has been trying unsuccessfully for a year to elect a party president, and it’s not going well. A public opinion poll run by the federal electoral agency has led to a bitter dispute between an 87-year-old political warhorse who previously led two other parties and his less prominent 48-year-old rival. Immediately at stake is the president’s now perilously thin majority in Congress, with midterm elections set for next year. Beyond that is whether the party will outlast the presidency of its creator.